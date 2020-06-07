ARLINGTON — Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash about 7 miles northeast of Arlington in rural Sibley County Saturday. 

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the male driver, 59, and female passenger, 55, both of Arlington, were riding a Harley Davidson northbound on Highway 5 near the intersection of 170th Ave. when it struck a deer at about 5:16 p.m. 

The State Patrol didn't release the names of the driver or passenger, but said they would be releasing more details on Monday. 

Dan Greenwood is a Free Press staff writer. Contact him at dgreenwood@mankatofreepress.com

