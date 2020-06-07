ARLINGTON — Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash about 7 miles northeast of Arlington in rural Sibley County Saturday.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported the male driver, 59, and female passenger, 55, both of Arlington, were riding a Harley Davidson northbound on Highway 5 near the intersection of 170th Ave. when it struck a deer at about 5:16 p.m.
The State Patrol didn't release the names of the driver or passenger, but said they would be releasing more details on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.