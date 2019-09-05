ST. PETER — Two women were injured Thursday afternoon following a crash in St. Peter just after 3 p.m.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Christopher Joseph Jenniges, 40, of Woodbury, was driving eastbound in a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta on Highway 99. While attempting to turn northbound onto Highway 169, the Volkswagen collided with a 2014 Cadillac CTS, driven by Kimberly Jane Bodnar, 55, of Mankato.
Both Bodnar, and her passenger, Kiersten Janicette Hall, 33, of Mankato, were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Rivers Edge Hospital in St. Peter. Jenniges was uninjured.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.