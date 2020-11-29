MANKATO — Two Blue Earth County residents died from COVID-19 Sunday, as all nine counties in the region reported double digit increases in new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
A Blue Earth County resident in their late 70s and the other in their late 80s were two out of a total of 57 deaths statewide Sunday.
The nine-county region had an additional 286 cases of the virus. Blue Earth County had the most, with 88, followed by 49 in Brown County, 37 in Nicollet County and 23 in Le Sueur County.
Sibley, Watonwan and Martin Counties all had 20 new cases, followed by 18 in Faribault County and 13 in Waseca County.
Statewide, the MDH reported 8,953 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 312,969. Of those, 265,223 no longer require isolation.
It's the state’s largest single-day increase in cases — but that's from a record single-day total of more than 97,000 test results.
Averaged over the past week, the test positivity rate is continuing on a downward trend. It’s now at 10.2 percent — a significant drop from earlier in the month, though still well above the 5 percent threshold that state officials have said is cause for concern.
The deaths reported Sunday included 29 residents of long-term care facilities, and 28 people who lived in private homes. The overall pandemic death toll in Minnesota now stands at 3,578, with a confirmed COVID-19 case total of more than 312,000.
Hospitalizations remain near record highs and health authorities remain concerned about another possible hospitalization jump in a few weeks following Thanksgiving holiday gatherings where family members and friends without symptoms may unknowingly spread the virus.
