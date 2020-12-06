MANKATO — One Brown County resident and a Faribault County resident died from COVID-19 Sunday as the regional cumulative total increased to 14,755 total cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Brown County led with the most, at 39, followed by 36 new cases in Blue Earth County.
Le Sueur County had 23 new cases, Faribault County had 21, Martin County had 17 and Nicollet County had 13. Both Sibley and Watonwan counties had 12 new cases Sunday, followed by 11 in Waseca County.
The two regional deaths — both residents in their 90s — brought the regional death toll from the virus to 117. Statewide, the MDH reported 64 more deaths Sunday, totaling 3,984, meaning just over 1% of Minnesotans who tested positive later died from the virus.
Sunday's statewide case numbers grew to 350,862, with an additional 5,588 new positive cases reported.
Averaged over the past week, the number of new cases each day in Minnesota has dropped in recent days — but so has the number of test results reported, meaning the test positivity rate has remained fairly steady at just below 12 percent.
State officials have long said that 5 percent test positivity is cause for concern.
The average number of deaths each day over the past week is 58. Thirty-eight of the 64 deaths reported Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.
The seven-day average for daily hospital admissions was about 227 on Sunday — down from 286 last Tuesday but still up from 153 a month ago.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota dropped below 40,000 on Sunday for the first time since Nov. 12, and the 184 new cases Sunday in the nine-county region mark the end of four days in a row of cases exceeding 200, however.
But Minnesota’s daily death counts from COVID-19 have been especially hard to handle over the past two months. More than 1,100 people died in November alone, about 30 percent of the total in the entire pandemic.
It’s now killing Minnesotans at a rate far higher than any recent flu season. Roughly one-third of all recent deaths in Minnesota are tied to COVID-19.
In the past few years, respiratory illnesses have been a major contributing factor in about 5 to 10 percent of all deaths in Minnesota, depending on the time of year.
They accounted for around 20 percent of deaths during the state’s May COVID-19 wave. Now it’s even higher: nearly 40 percent of all deaths in Minnesota in recent weeks have been attributed to a respiratory illness such as COVID-19, influenza or pneumonia.
Officials continue to plead with Minnesotans to wear masks in public gathering spaces, socially distance, stay home if they don’t feel well and otherwise stay vigilant against the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Tim Walz said recently he’d likely call on Minnesotans not to travel or gather for Christmas, adding there was “little reason” to expect a change in the trajectory of the virus in the next four weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.