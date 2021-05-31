MANKATO — Shortly after moving to a farmhouse just a couple miles southeast of St. Clair in the 1990s, Laurie Abraham and a friend wandered across the gravel road to pick some orange lilies growing in a field of prairie and trees. As they were walking through the tall grass, Abraham tripped on what turned out to be a headstone.
“It was overgrown, we didn’t know it was even a cemetery,” Abraham said. “We got a group of friends together and just cleaned it all up, then my husband took care of it.”
Over the years her husband, Wayne, who died last year, became the caretaker of what turned out to be a Civil War-era cemetery with 12 marked graves. The site is the final resting place a soldier who fought for the Union.
Many appeared to be over a century old, including one gravestone with the name “Josiah Wood,” just barely legible from the yellow and orange lichens that were growing on it.
“We had gotten to know the Abrahams over the years and as he was mowing it, some trees needed to be cut down,” said their neighbor, Ron Winter. “I had equipment that could handle all of the brush, so I started helping to maintain it, cutting down dead trees and so forth. But Wayne did the bulk of all the care here. Sometimes if he wasn’t up to it, I would come over and help.”
Wayne Abraham then installed a flagpole, raised an American flag and a built white picket fence around some of the gravestones.
Rita Kuznia’s family has lived on the 120 acres adjacent to the cemetery for generations, and over the years she’s picked up bits of information on its origin.
“The reason the cemetery is here is the wagon trail used to come right through here,” Kuznia said. “The way it was explained to me is as the children died, they just stopped here to bury their young before they headed down this road to cross the Le Sueur River. So that’s how the cemetery started, as a place to bury the people who died on the wagon train.”
What stood out to Wayne Abraham though was Josiah Wood’s headstone in particular, a man who fought in the American Civil War. So, he reached out to St. Clair American Legion Post 475 to see if they could help.
Since then, veterans from Post 475 hold a ceremony every Memorial Day in honor of this small cemetery’s only known veteran.
On Monday, about 30 people, many of them neighbors living nearby, made their annual pilgrimage to the site of Wood’s grave at Bunker Hill Cemetery, also known as Marzinske Corner.
While Wood is the only veteran known to be buried here, Jeff Kronvack, a Gulf War veteran and member of the St. Clair American Legion, suspects there are far more people buried here than the 12 headstones reveal. The ground in the cemetery is full of impressions and mounds that suggest many of the graves here are unmarked.
Kronvack said there are also seven veterans, including some who fought in the Civil War, buried at the nearby McPherson Union Cemetery on the north end of St. Clair, as well as for most of the cemeteries they visited on Monday in the area.
Before the rest of the American Legion members arrived for the official ceremony, Kronvack explained the inscription on Wood’s grave.
“Inscribed in stone you can see a COF, CO standing for company, F would be Foxtrot,” he explained. “Then we’ve got a 1st MINN ART, which would probably stand for artillery, and artillery batteries were common back then. This would tell you he served under the 1st Artillery Battery under Company F.”
The headstone was welcome news for Julie Schrader, who had Josiah Wood’s name, but not a gravesite location. Since 2015, she has been on a mission to identify the names and gravesites of all the Civil War veterans who enlisted or had lived in Blue Earth County.
Schrader served on the committee to re-erect the Boy in Blue statue at Lincoln Park in Mankato, which honors area civil war veterans. After they dedicated the statue in 2015, the committee formed a nonprofit to continue their work on the cemetery project.
“For several years in a row as a fundraiser, we held a Glenwood cemetery walk where we had reenactors who dressed up as Civil War veterans; they portrayed them and told their stories,” Schrader said. “So, we got started with the Glenwood Cemetery and locating graves when we did that fundraiser.”
Schrader has identified and located 115 gravesites of Civil War veterans at Glenwood Cemetery in Mankato alone. Her database has expanded to 918 civil war veterans who either lived or enlisted in Blue Earth County. Her mission is to find them.
“A lot of the veterans; names that we started with came from the History of Blue Earth County that was written by Thomas Hughes in 1909,” she said. “Then I’ve been searching the cemetery transcriptions at the historical society and going through their obituaries. It’s been a process, but my list is really growing.”
Her goal is to branch out from Mankato to locate and identify Civil War graves in rural parts of the county.
At Bunker Hill on Monday, along with the sizable crowd, nearly a dozen veterans lined up in formation, aimed their rifles into the sky and concluded with the bugle rendition of Taps, a fitting piece of music written by a Union General during the American Civil War.
Despite the sizable crowd, Kronvack said the purpose of the ceremony was all about recognizing one man — Josiah Wood.
“This is all for him,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.