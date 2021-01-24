LE CENTER — A Le Center man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and arson after his father's body was found at the scene of a structure fire in Le Center Sunday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fire at a residence on 37722 Hunting Preserve Lane at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Investigators discovered a deceased male, Bruce Alan Traxler, 64.
Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 25, Bruce Alan Traxler's son, was booked into the Le Sueur County jail Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Wills-Traxler is expected to make his first appearance Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court.
