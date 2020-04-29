After Minnesota’s shelter-in-place order went into effect in March, Mary Johnston was starting to get a little stir crazy, so she called VINE Faith in Action to inquire about volunteer opportunities.
The timing couldn’t have been better. Sister Joyce Kolbet, VINE Faith in Action coordinator for the Caring Connection program that pairs volunteers with elders living alone, got a call from a woman that same day looking for someone to regularly connect with.
“We both have children, we both live in Mankato, so we have a lot in common to share and talk about,” Johnston said. “It’s just somebody touching base with you on a day when you don’t hear from anybody or don’t go out.”
Whether it’s a period of transition, loss or social isolation, Caring Connection volunteers provide a listening ear and in person contact for seniors living alone in the Mankato area, but social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic has forced volunteers to come up with creative ways to stay in touch with the program’s recipients, from phone calls to outdoor visits.
“One volunteer and his wife were out on a bike ride and they got rather close to where his caring connection match is,” Kolbet said. “So, he took a ride up to his house and they visited outside in the gazebo.”
Kolbet expects those outdoor visits will increase as the weather improves.
“I’m anticipating more people will want their volunteer to come over and somehow connect in a safe way outside; maybe it will be a walk with masks on,” she said. “If somebody isn’t mobile, that makes it more difficult — most of those visits will be done probably by telephone.”
The transition is going better than Kolbet anticipated. In March, those volunteers — who range in age from a woman in her late 20s to another in her 80s — contacted their care receivers 300 times and collectively visited each other for 309 hours.
Volunteers often benefit as much as the care receivers from the experience, with those initial connections fostering mutual friendships that have gone on for a dozen years or more. Some of those connections began nearly 20 years ago when the Caring Connection program began.
Kolbet views her role as a matchmaker, pairing volunteers and care receivers based on their hobbies and interests.
“If a gentleman has been a farmer his whole life, and now he’s in town away from the farm, I might try to find somebody who has a farming background also,” she said.
Oren Quist, who lives on a farm 10 miles west of St. Peter, began volunteering with the program over a year ago. Before the pandemic, he and his care receiver got together once a week. Now they speak on the phone.
“This person and I have so much in common in terms of interests — woodworking and fishing — so when we talk on the phone, we have a really good chat,” Quist said.
Cheryl Shaw, a volunteer for three years, brings her care receiver homemade soups or bread every week. Sometimes she drops off groceries, flowers or a magazine at her doorstep to let her know she’s thinking of her.
“It’s just to let somebody know you care, that there’s somebody out there for you — that you’re not alone,” Shaw said.
Johnston, who connects regularly with two women through the program, said Easter — usually a time for family gatherings — was solitary not only for her companions but for herself, too. They spent the holiday talking about their families and their lives.
“It’s helpful for me because I’m in the same position that these two women are in,” Johnston said. “It’s really nice to share and talk about something unrelated, to get off the subject.”
One care receiver’s husband had recently died and this was her first Easter without him. So Johnston just listened, but she tries to keep the conversation upbeat.
“It’s not a sad call, it’s a friend call,” Johnston said.
Kolbet said VINE staff are working to expand the program to reflect Mankato’s growing diversity. Since the spread of COVID-19 suspended in-person programming at VINE Adult Community Center, Diversity Program Manager Cecil Fountain is exploring ways to connect with Somali, South Sudanese, Vietnamese and Hispanic people in the region who rely on VINE’s literacy programming, immigration paperwork and study guides for the citizenship test.
“We delivered eight care baskets last Wednesday to Hispanic elders, and this week we’ll be delivering to Somali elders,” Fountain said. “We fill it with small things to brighten their day during this time of isolation, to cheer them up and to show them we’re thinking of them.”
While VINE’s employees have been primarily working from home, Kolbet and Fountain say they are still answering phone calls. The Caring Connection program now has about 60 volunteers who maintain connections with the same number of elders, and that need is growing. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to call Kolbet at 507-386-5583.
“The volunteers I interact with are some of the most kindhearted and thoughtful people,” Kolbet said. “We couldn’t do this without them.”
