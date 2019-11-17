MANKATO — Thanks to hundreds of volunteers and mild weather this past weekend, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display is nearly finished, with lights illuminated Sunday afternoon to ensure there were no burned out bulbs in preparation for opening night on Friday, Nov. 29.
Scott Wojcik, president of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, supervised volunteers Sunday morning as they finished stringing up the remaining lights on the western end of the park.
“We’re about 90% done, which is nice because weekend five is a lot of us walking around and fixing minor things, getting ready for that opening night,” Wojcik said. “This is one of the last displays to go up here so we’re right on target.
Visitors can expect additions and changes to the display this year, which has grown from a million lights the first year to about 2 million this holiday season. The walking tunnel under a canopy of dancing lights will be on the opposite end of the park compared to last year, and volunteers strung up the lights from the top down on the main tree instead of in a circle as was done over the past seven years.
“We decorated the center tree a little bit differently,” Wojcik said. “We’ve got some sparkle lights on there so that will be a new effect.
Along with more lights, there will be several new displays, including three that honor men and women who have served in the military.
“We’ve added a tribute to Iwo Jima, so you’ll actually see a display of them raising the flag,” Wojcik said. “We’ve added an eagle holding an American flag and then there’s another eagle flying by. All the trees in that area are decorated red, white and blue. So it’s a neat little area when you’re leaving the park.”
The first two weekends averaged about 250 volunteers a day as part of a big push to get the majority of the lights up. Many of the 100 volunteers who pitched in on Sunday were students from the Bethany Lutheran College softball and baseball teams.
Bethany’s head baseball coach Ryan Kragh said the team has been helping out with setup for several years. On Sunday, 37 players from the team set up Santa Claus sculptures, and strung lights through several trees and a long row of candy canes.
“I think it’s good for our guys to have a little team bonding and go out and do things for the city of Mankato to help the whole organization grow,” Kragh said.
Bethany student Cody Ulfers, of Waseca, volunteered with the team at Sibley Park for last year’s display as well. He said each year they do something different.
“We switch every year with different stuff we’re doing – just depending on where they are at in getting stuff set up,” Ulfers said. “Last year we did the candy canes, this year we did a bunch of the bigger displays so it varies. We just help them out where they need it.”
Volunteer coordinator Rebeckah Maday began setting up displays and wrapping trees with strings of lights eight years ago as a girl scout – one of the first organizations to participate in the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display. She said they’ve had close to 400 volunteers help out this year with setup alone.
“We’ve had some great weekends weather-wise and so we’ve been able to get ahead on a lot of things,” Maday said.
Wojcik said he and Kiwanis Holiday Lights Vice-President Kyle Mrozek have developed an efficient system of determining what goes where and in what order.
“We’ve come a long way from year one of walking around the park going, ‘it’ll look fine there,’” Wojcik said. “Now we’ve got it down to a science where everything is mapped out.”
The Kiwanis Holiday Lights display runs Sunday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. through December 31st. As always, the display is free and open to the public. Cash and non-perishable food donations are gladly accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.