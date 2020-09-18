MANKATO — Gov. Tim Walz appointed Kathleen Sheran, a former state senator from Mankato, to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees, according to a press release Thursday.
Sheran was a professor for Minnesota State University’s school of nursing before serving three terms in the Minnesota Senate representing Districts 23 and 19 between 2007 and 2017. She also served 16 years as president of the Mankato City Council.
The 15-member Board of Trustees governs the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system, which includes seven universities and dozens of community and technical colleges across the state.
Sheran’s six-year appointment begins Sept. 22.
