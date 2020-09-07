MANKATO — A Waseca County resident between the ages of 90-94 was one of three Minnesotans who died from COVID-19 Monday, as positive cases in the nine-county region dropped to 15 for the Labor Day holiday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Waseca County also had the most new cases in the region Monday, with six new positive confirmed cases, bringing the total there to 327. Blue Earth County had four, with a total of 1,435, followed by two each in Brown and Le Sueur Counties, and one new case in Watonwan County.
There were no additional confirmed cases in Faribault, Martin, Nicollet and Sibley Counties Monday.
Statewide numbers also dropped between Sunday and Monday, with 638 new cases and a total of 81,225. Of those, 73,403 residents no longer require isolation.
Over 8% of Minnesota residents who contracted the virus have required hospitalization. As of Monday, 275 people were hospitalized due to the virus.
The most recent numbers come as Gov. Walz will determine whether to extend Minnesota's peacetime emergency, which is set to expire on Friday. He’s renewed it five times since, and has given every indication he will extend it again.
The duration of the emergency is unprecedented in modern times. It's drawn scorn from Republicans who argue it has cut the Legislature out of decision-making. They say the COVID-19 situation has stabilized enough for the executive powers to lapse.
Walz said the pandemic is still flaring and his administration needs flexibility to procure supplies, direct agency resources and expedite aid.
The law compels the governor to call the Legislature into special session upon each extension. Both the House and Senate would have to vote in favor of any move to rescind the powers, an unlikely outcome given divided party control.
