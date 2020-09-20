MANKATO — Total positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota surpassed 90,000 Sunday, while the Minnesota Department of Health reported 98 cases in Waseca County alone, bringing the total there to 532.
That puts Waseca County — where the prison there had 86 active cases as of Friday — right behind Blue Earth County in total COVID cases in the nine-county region, which had its highest number yet in a single day.
Blue Earth County had 20 new cases Sunday, with a total of 1,598, followed by 15 new cases in Martin County, eight in Watonwan County and three each in Brown, Nicollet and Sibley Counties.
Faribault County had two new cases and Le Sueur County had one new case.
Statewide, the total number of confirmed cases was 1,318 Sunday, up from 924 on Saturday.
The positivity rate also grew to 5.8% Sunday, out of a total of 22,553 tests.
Also as of Sunday, 248 patients were hospitalized due to COVID, and 81,336 Minnesotans who have tested positive no longer require isolation.
As it works to get Minnesotans to stay vigilant about COVID-19 and its spread, the Health Department is rolling out a monthlong push in selected regions around the state to curb community spread of the coronavirus.
The agency is “deeply concerned” about the jump in community spread across Minnesota — cases where people don’t know how they contracted the disease, Dan Huff, an assistant state health commissioner, said earlier this week as he explained the need to boost testing efforts.
The push includes Waseca County, where residents will have access to free COVID testing at a drive-thru event held at the county fairgrounds on Wednesday, September 23 and Thursday, September 24.
Minnesota is seeing cases leap in neighboring states, he added, and “we do not want that to happen here.”
Officials are also pushing ahead on education and enforcement efforts to ensure restaurant owners and patrons comply with the state’s masking and social distancing orders.
Huff added that investigators want compliance in the “most unobtrusive way possible” but that owners and customers had a responsibility to follow the rules.
“This is a serious disease. We know that,” he said. “There’s no vaccine. There’s no cure, and it’s contagious. Everyone needs to do their part.”
