MANKATO — Mankato West High School’s Orchesis dance team show has been rescheduled to today at 7 p.m. following the cancellation of their Jan. 17 performance due to winter weather.
Tickets are available one hour before the event begins. Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. Adults ages 62 and over living within school district 77 get in free with a “VIP Gold Card,” which can be obtained by calling the Mankato Area Public Schools’ central office, or the Mankato East and West High School activities offices.
The performance will be held at the Mankato West High School auditorium, 1351 South Riverfront Drive.
The Free Press
