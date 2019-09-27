The site of the former North Star Concrete business, just beside and under the North Star Bridge, is moving closer to become the home of an urban winery.
Plans for North Star Winery received approval from the Mankato Planning Commission this week and will move to the City Council for final approval.
Paul Neyers, who operates Doppeleichen Vineyards on the bluffs outside of New Ulm, had been searching for a site in Mankato for a winery for a couple of years before settling on the location along Sibley Parkway. He admits it took him a while to warm to the site, which he at first discounted.
“I drove past and said, ‘I don’t like it.’ Then I asked others, and what I didn’t like didn’t bother other people. The train trestle was a big thing for me, but it’s such a part of the neighborhood no one gives it a second thought.”
The former industrial area will be transformed, with a two-story winery production and retail building on the east side of the North Star Bridge with acres of grapes growing on the west side of the bridge and east of the winery building.
“It should give a good vineyard, winery feel,” he said of the 6 acres of grapes he plans to grow on the 16-acre site. While the grapes will be used, they won’t be nearly enough to supply the winery. Neyers will contract with other vineyards for grapes.
The winery, which he hopes to have up and running late next year, will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Special events will include live music indoors and in patio areas. A variety of different food trucks will provide food for customers.
The main floor plan for the building depicts a tasting room, kitchen area, restrooms, a barrel room, two production areas and freezers and coolers to accommodate the production. An elevator is shown on the floor plan. There will be a patio area with seating for 40.
The second-floor level will have office/storage area, restrooms, a tasting mezzanine, a storage mezzanine and a deck with 24 seats.
Protecting peregrines
The Planning Commission adopted a long list of mostly standard conditions on the project. One condition wasn’t standard — a requirement that Neyers work with the Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota Department of Transportation to ensure any peregrine falcons nesting under the bridge are not disturbed. In recent years falcons have nested atop a concrete pier rising from the river, just below the bridge deck.
Other conditions aim to keep peace with neighbors living in the area. A group of three-story townhomes as well as Sibley Parkway Apartments abut the west side of the property and more housing has been built south of Sibley Parkway.
The winery is not to have amplified music outside without first getting written approval. And it can’t used amplified “bird chirping” sounds, which vineyards sometimes use to scare birds from eating the grapes.
Neyers must also get approval from MnDOT for using the land directly underneath the highway bridge. Neyers said they’ve been in contact with MnDOT and he doesn’t expect any issues.
Neyers got the urge to grow grapes after growing up on a farm but not wanting to get into corn and soybean production. “I wanted to do something agriculture related and allow me to get outside.”
Prior to working on his new winery project, Neyers had a 25-year career in IT and finance, primarily in the banking industry. He is a graduate of St. John’s University with a degree in computer science and the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota with a MBA in finance.
He is a past secretary of the Minnesota Grape Growers Association and a current member of the Southern Minnesota Winegrower Alliance. He has also attended the Wine Executive Program at UC Davis in California.
This isn’t the first time the former North Star Concrete site was eyed for an alcohol-related business. Mankato Brewery initially planned to open there before deciding to buy an existing building in North Mankato for its brewery.
