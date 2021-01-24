MANKATO — The Mankato area had some of the most significant snowfall in a storm that engulfed most of the state between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning.
The greatest snowfall tallies in the nine-county region were in Waseca, at 5.2 inches and St. James, with 5 inches.
New Ulm and downtown Mankato both had snowfall totals of 4.5 inches. Totals in the Twin Cities Metro Area averaged between 2-4 inches, with the highest snowfall recorded at the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, at 5.6 inches.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported two vehicle accidents in and around Mankato due to slick roads. Those included a crash on Highway 169 near the Riverfront Dr. exit and a crash on Highway 14 a mile west of Eagle Lake.
The State Patrol also reported a spinout on Highway 83 a couple miles south of St. Clair Saturday morning.
By noon on Sunday, all roads leading to and from the Mankato area were either dry or mildly slushy.
No additional snow is expected for the rest of the week in the Mankato area, where daytime highs will average in the upper teens and lower 20s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.