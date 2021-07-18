NORTH MANKATO — Kuldeep Agarwal and his three teammates weighed their options as they debated the proper spelling for words like belligerent, potpourri and chartreuse.
As the team advanced through three rounds, the words became stranger and less familiar.
Then there were the words that hardly anybody at Saturday night’s adult spelling bee at Spring Lake Park’s warming house had ever heard of, like quockerwodger, a slang term from 1850’s Britain that refers to a wooden puppet controlled by strings.
“There’s no preparation as such,” explained Agarwal. “At this age I think it’s more like, if you know you know and if you don’t you don’t.”
Agarwal, who has followed spelling bees on the national level, heard about Saturday’s event through a friend, and decided to give it a shot.
“What interests me is getting together with friends and just having a fun night,” he said.
The adult spelling bee, sponsored by North Mankato’s Taylor Library, is just one of dozens of local programs geared towards adults as social events return in-person, said Hallie Uhrich, outreach librarian at Taylor Library. The point is to have fun, and she organized the adult spelling bee to reflect that.
“This is our third time doing it,” Uhrich said. “It’s quite different than your typical spelling bee. They spell together as a team; one person writes the word down on a whiteboard, so it’s not like they’re going in front of a crowd.”
Volunteer judges roamed the room to confirm whether each group’s spelling of a particular word was correct, scoring points to win prizes like gift certificates or beer growlers from Mankato Brewery.
While the spelling bee experience was new for some, there were plenty who were returning after participating in past adult spelling bees put on by the library at different locations, like Mankato Brewery and LocAle Brewing Company.
It was the second time for Jody Bryant, who recruited a couple friends from Bethel Baptist Church in Mankato to compete on Saturday. Her first adult spelling bee was in 2019.
“Some of them were very obscure words, like flibbertigibbet,” Bryant said. “Others were common words like secretary. Others you really think you should know how to spell and then you say, ‘Oh! There were two i’s in that one.”
Her teammate, Catherine Martin, had her eyes on winning one of the prizes. Her last and only other spelling bee was back in high school that didn’t go as well as she’d hoped.
“This is my comeback moment,” she laughed.
Danielle Elker, a 2nd grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School in Mankato, had so much fun the last time that she recruited fellow teachers Andy and Beth Cress, of North Mankato, to join her and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson, of Woodbury as a team on Saturday night.
“I just think spelling so fun,” Elker said. “We’re all teachers and I have to teach 2nd graders to learn how to spell. It’s not the same level of spelling, but it’s still spelling.”
Uhrich has made it her mission to provide a more diverse array of adult programming in addition to the plethora of children’s events at Taylor Library.
“So far, it’s going well; I started doing crafts for adults,” she said. “At first it wasn’t something I was planning on doing monthly, but then a bunch of people signed up, and I was like ‘OK, maybe I should do this every month.’ Since then, I’ve had a full sign up every month.”
On Aug. 20, Taylor Library is hosting a murder mystery for adults at Spring Lake Park, with food, prizes and alcoholic beverages available. The interest has been large enough that she expects she’ll be able to have enough characters for 80 people.
Kelly McBride, director of library services for the Blue Earth County Library system, said they’re primarily focusing on the summer reading program right now for both kids and adults, and events for adults will pick up in the fall.
“For adults we have a reading bingo, which encourages them to read books they wouldn’t normally pick outside their typical genres, and then they win prizes from local businesses,” McBride said. “Then we have our adult book discussion which is the last Tuesday of every month and those books are available for checkout here at the library.”
In the fall, five authors will be speaking at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato on Saturday mornings, including a writing workshop for adults led by Rachael Hanel, a creative writing professor at Minnesota State University.
Other authors will come to the library to discuss their books; Joe Kimball – a reporter who just happened to be in Duluth the day after the murders at Glensheen Mansion in Duluth in 1977 – will be discussing the case through firsthand experience, followed a couple weeks later by paranormal investigator Chad Lewis.
While the library has welcomed authors in the past before the pandemic, this fall will be the first time they’ve had this many in the span of a couple months.
“We’re really trying to up our game when it comes to adult programming,” McBride said. “We’re trying to pick presenters, speakers and activities that we know will be relevant to this community and that people will enjoy.”
LeRoy Nosker Tanner, programming and technology services librarian at the New Ulm Public Library, said adult programming has been fairly steady over the past four to five years.
“Before the pandemic, we had a lot of events geared towards adults and we’re happy to say that all of those have started up again, or are scheduled to start up again in September,” he said. “So, programs related to literature, technology, arts and music, and topics of interest and history, we try to offer a good variety for people.”
Along with guest appearances from authors, the Minnesota Valley Civil War Roundtable meets at the library once a month. An art group that meets once a week for a few hours will be back in September after a pandemic hiatus, and the library also has a memory lab with equipment for converting analog audio and video to digital format. Nosker Tanner instructs patrons how to use the equipment to convert home videos and sound recordings from cassettes and phonographs to preserve them.
Nosker Tanner has also partnered with Red Dragon Gaming in New Ulm where adults can meet to play and learn new table-top games together. He’s also instructing a computer class for adults starting next month, with plans to make that a regular, recurring class for people wanting to brush up on their computer skills.
While the feedback has been positive, he said the challenge lies in ensuring that patrons are aware of the programs and that those programs are held at a time that works for adults and their busy schedules.
“Finding the right time and location to schedule programs is really the hard part of adult programming,” Nosker Tanner said. “You want people that are interested to be able to come, so you have to get a pulse for that and experiment.”
While the adult spelling bee at Spring Lake Park Saturday drew a sizable crowd, with 10 teams and about 35 participants, Uhrich said the previous spelling bee in January of 2020 drew enough people to form 30 teams.
“We get more interest in the winter as opposed to summer, so I think we’re going to revert to just winter – the next one would be in January of 2022.”
