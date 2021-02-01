MANKATO — Not long after the COVID-19 pandemic came to Minnesota, Bethanie Olson — a sonographer at Mankato Clinic who stepped down from her regular work schedule to focus on parenting — began using that extra time to make face masks from quilting fabric her mother gave her.
“Nobody had them and I thought, ‘we’re going to need these,’” said Olson, of Mankato, who began giving her masks away to friends and family at first.
Then she made 120 masks for her husband’s colleagues so they could begin working out of the office again. Then she made 130 additional masks for the staff at LIV Aveda as they prepared to re-open to the public in June.
But during the spring of 2020, demand for masks was eclipsing supply.
“At the time you could barely get disposables either,” Olson said. “I had to wait weeks to get elastic from California. JOANN’s was open, then it wasn’t open. You’d place an order, wait 5-10 days and then go pull up and wait outside for 30 minutes for them to bring your order out.”
By summer, with loosened restrictions, access to supplies became easier — and that meant Olson had more choices for fabrics beyond the solid colors she had been making for adults. So, she turned her attention to the kids who were going to need face masks when they returned to school in the fall.
People kept asking, and Olson kept offering. When she had enough fabric to make 300 masks, Olson recruited her two children, Ivan, 8, and Etta, 6, to help her with the final steps.
Olson said a single mask takes about seven minutes to make, from washing and ironing the fabric to cutting different sizes, then pinning and cutting the elastic and sewing them.
“My job is mostly flipping them inside out,” Ivan Olson said. “There’s a little gap we stick our finger to the corner, then we pinch it and pull that through. Then we pull it to smooth out the corners.”
To make them more attractive to kids, Olson let her children help pick out the patterns and colors on the fabric, which range from bubbles, rings and hearts to holiday and Minnesota Vikings-themed masks.
“I like the cheetah prints because they’re very pretty and beautiful to look at,” said Etta Olson.
Before school started, the family went to Olson’s mother’s house in St. James and set up a table in her driveway with an assortment of 100 free masks for the taking. Making kids’ masks in a variety of sizes personalized it for each child — who enjoyed picking the masks out themselves.
“I just want them to have a mask that fits well,” Olson said. “No kid needs to deal with it hanging off their face all day in school.”
Shawnna Winrich, Olson’s sister-in-law and a kindergarten teacher in St. James, secured a $250 grant for Olson through her Thrivent membership — the only stipulation being that it had to help others. Since she started, Olson’s received a steady stream of financial donations from people to keep making masks.
“Even though I do not charge for any masks, some people have been generous and donated money to me,” Olson said. “I turn around and use that money to buy more fabric and elastic to make more masks.”
Along with St. James Public Schools, Olson has donated hundreds of masks to Roosevelt, Monroe, Jefferson and Hoover elementary schools in the Mankato area, along with the YMCA, Watonwan County Human Services and a pre-school in New Ulm.
Monroe Elementary Office Secretary Mary Krueger said the school had disposable masks on hand when kids would forget to bring their own, but students tended to be more enthusiastic when they had a range of colors and patterns to choose from.
“There were kids that generally don’t like to wear them, so I’ll say, “What’s your favorite color? Do you want a plain one, or a polka dotted one or with a picture on it? They’re all just fun colors,” Krueger said.
Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Ann Haggerty said Olson donated at least 100 masks since the school year began and has offered more to families in need.
“These kind of partnerships with parents are really just awesome,” Haggerty said. “We take a situation that is less than ideal, and we try to make the best of it. It’s that kind of collaboration and partnership that makes a school run — and in hard times to come together.”
Olson said she and her kids have made 1,750 masks since they started, and they have no plans to stop — whether it’s dropping off masks in Ziploc bags at people’s homes or meeting families at a set time in the Cub Foods’ parking lot to distribute masks.
“I just want to help people,” Olson said. “Even when someone says, ‘I’ll pay you for them,’ I can’t put a dollar amount on something we need to get through these times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.