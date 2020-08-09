When it comes to looking for work in the era of COVID-19, Colby Pasch has found the process to be slower.
“It makes it a little more tough and the hiring process takes longer because there are a lot more steps going around,” said Pasch, of Mankato. “It makes everything slow going.”
The Minnesota State University student opted to take a break from school this fall, rather than return to an online and hybrid learning model. When his classes went online in April, he returned to his family’s farm near Fairmont for a few months to work there before returning to Mankato to look for a full-time job while taking a break from college.
If you have the right credentials, the job outlook is looking a bit more promising than it has since March in the Mankato area. But lapsed federal unemployment benefits of $600 a week and a federal moratorium preventing housing evictions that expired July 25 have complicated that picture.
Minnesota’s unemployment rate now hovers at 8.5%, slightly down from 9.4% at the end of May, while the Greater Mankato area’s unemployment numbers dropped from 8.2% to 7.3%, according to the state Department of Employment and Economic Development.
That means that 4,625 Mankato-area residents are still out of work.
Pasch applied for a position at Alumacraft Boat Company in St. Peter at a job fair Wednesday in the company’s parking lot. The company is seeing a surge in demand for watercraft amid the pandemic as people take to the outdoors.
The internet has become a valuable tool for employers seeking employees, especially now. Alumacraft partnered with Indeed to promote its job fair, with one tent for screening, another as a station for interviews, and if they found the right candidate, making an offer on the spot.
Scott Wilkings, site director for Alumacraft, said the online post about the event garnered 9,000 page views.
As other companies shut their doors permanently, Wilkings said they are looking to fill that void.
“We’re trying to capitalize on that and get some people here that we can employ full time,” Wilkings said. “We’re looking to hire 30-35 people — a third of those are welders.”
The welding jobs, along with positions painting the boats and assembly work, aren’t just filling a higher demand for boats; Alumacraft’s parent company closed a sister plant in Arkansas, which ended production in June. All of the boats made there will now be made in St. Peter beginning the first week of September.
“We moved the Arkansas plant up here, so that’s going to be all new for anybody in this facility,” said Alumacraft supervisor Jeryl Motto. “We’re getting that ready, adding paint booths and weld stations. We’ve never had that here.”
In her 34 years working for Alumacraft, this is the largest mass hiring event she’s witnessed — and the first time the St. Peter plant has hired since COVID struck in March. Workers had a quota of 18 units a day, but that will nearly double to 31 boats moving out the door when the plant reopens in September.
Matthew Arens, an industrial maintenance tech, heard about the job fair from a friend who works at Alumacraft. Though his wife’s work hours were reduced due to COVID, he’s busier than ever working at Dotson Iron Castings.
“I’m just poking around,” Arens said. “I’m a highly sought-after worker and have a lot of experience and skills, so I’m just trying to make it better.”
Jeff Schermann, of Mankato, has been working in construction since 1996. He said COVID hasn’t impacted his work as a welder, but he was looking for a job that was closer to home.
But for others in different fields, the job search has been frustrating. Copywriter Betsy Kroon lost her advertising job in California, as did her brother, who works in the film industry. They both returned home to North Mankato to help their father out with projects around the house and to support their sister, who is recovering from COVID.
Kroon said she’s lost count of the number of jobs she’s applied for in her field since returning to Mankato. She was offered a writing job for Regis Corporation, a St. Louis Park-based hair salon chain, but that fell through amid mass layoffs at the company. She recently was offered some temporary work, but full-time work has been elusive.
“Our government leaders don’t seem to be acknowledging that it’s not that we don’t want a job, but employers are afraid to hire because things can change at the drop of a hat,” Kroon said.
Amanda Mackie, executive director of the Minnesota Valley Action Council, a nonprofit that provides energy and rental assistance, along with helping people find work, said MVAC partners with the CareerForce Center in Mankato. One common theme they’ve uncovered is an uptick in dislocated workers who have been working at the same job for upwards of 20 years and have to essentially start from scratch.
“They want to find work but need to brush up on skills and get a new credential,” Mackie said. “They’re coming in looking for help with resumes, applications, even going back to school.”
MVAC also helps clients find work, and that’s been especially tricky. The nonprofit is closed to walk-ins but continues to serve clients through the internet and by phone. Many of their clients do have jobs, but Mackie said they’re seeing reduced hours.
Judd Schultz, housing services director for MVAC, said it’s easier to reach clients who are spending more time at home, but programs like helping seniors get to work have been suspended, and clients don’t have access to the nonprofit’s computers to apply for jobs and work on resumes.
Schultz said the jobs out there have changed, and that’s forcing people to adapt to learning new skills. He said MVAC is hiring too and has garnered a great deal of interest from job seekers, many of whom report a common theme.
“I’m looking at the applications, and about half of them were people who weren’t working — it was COVID-related and they lost their job,” Schultz said.
