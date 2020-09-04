Woman injured in crash
EAGLE LAKE — A St. Paul driver injured in a two-vehicle crash two miles east of Eagle Lake Friday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Samiya Lynn Mccaa, 20, of St. Paul, was turning north in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu from the eastbound lane of Highway 14 onto Highway 60, when she collided with a 2018 Toyota RAV4. driven by Betsy Margaret Wilker, 39, of St. Peter who was heading west on Highway 14 at approximately 2:41 p.m.
Mccaa was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Wilker and her passenger were uninjured. Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.