BLUE EARTH — A Maple Grove woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer in Faribault County Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Megan Kathleen Olson, 28, of Maple Grove, was driving a westbound 2013 Ford Focus on Interstate 90 at approximately 2:06 p.m. near Blue Earth when she struck a deer in the left lane. 

Olson, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the Blue Earth emergency room. 

