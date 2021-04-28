WELLS — A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash about a mile north of Wells in Faribault County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the State Patrol, Lydia Lizzette Garcia, 31, of Wells, was driving south on Highway 22 at about 2:41 p.m. when she crashed into the the northbound ditch.
Garcia, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
