FAIRMONT — A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Martin County Sunday afternoon.
At 2:38 p.m., Guillermo Diaz-Lopez, 21, of Sherburn, was driving a 1997 Chevy Blazer eastbound from an entrance ramp onto Interstate 90 near Fairmont when the vehicle struck a guardrail, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Passenger Samantha Ann Mccarthy, 23, of Hibbing, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont. Diaz-Lopez and an infant were uninjured. All were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
