WASECA — A North Mankato woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a semi on Highway 14 west of Waseca Sunday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports Kristen Marie Sletten, 30, of North Mankato, was driving eastbound in a 2009 Chevy Cobalt at approximately 10:51 a.m. when her vehicle collided with an eastbound 2012 Volvo Tractor driven by Eric Mundia Wanene, 45, of Middle River, MD.
Sletten was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca for non-life threatening injuries.
