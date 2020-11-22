MANKATO — A woman was killed in single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Le Sueur County, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call at 2:48 p.m. about a vehicle that left the roadway and ran into several trees near the intersection of County Road 23 and Ottawa Road in Kasota Township, about a mile north of Ottawa.
Deputies arrived on the scene and found Raquel Elizabeth Stutsman, 19, of rural Le Sueur County in the vehicle, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.
