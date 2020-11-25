MANKATO — When Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus was working on an initiative to help people residing in assisted living facilities stay connected with their families during the pandemic, she knew just who to call.
“I reached out to Pam (DeMarce) knowing she loves to improve people’s lives,” Kaus said. “I knew that she would be a good one to connect with because of her connection to so many service clubs.”
Not only did DeMarce personally hand out 150 Kindle tablets to seniors living in assisted living facilities so they could see family and friends during the pandemic, but her history of networking with other organizations has helped to build bridges around Mankato.
“She helped hand them out, but she was also part of a connection for me to all the service clubs to see if they would donate towards this,” Kaus said. “She reached out and got that organized, and those pieces added on to our fundraising for that initiative.”
DeMarce was recently selected as the Roger L. Haas Memorial District Optimist of the Year — named after a South Dakota-based club member known for a lifetime of optimism — for her work with the local chapter of the Optimist Club. The international organization is devoted to maintaining a positive attitude, building community and helping others, particularly youth.
Drew Campbell, president of the Minnesota Valley Optimist Club in Mankato, sent the district’s governor — who oversees nearly 100 chapters across Minnesota, the Dakotas and the Manitoba — a letter in early October nominating DeMarce for the award, which was announced at a districtwide Zoom meeting Nov. 17.
“She’s been such a proponent for children, for families and for businesses and organizations in our community,” Campbell said.
While the organization may be smaller and lesser known than Kiwanis or the Lion’s Club, it’s 10 active members have accomplished a lot in the past six years, routinely hosting events and fundraisers not just for their own organization, but for others as well.
“It’s a little different than some of the other service clubs,” Campbell said. “We may decide to partner with the Lion’s Club or the Boy Scouts; we’ve partnered with Kiwanis Holiday Lights for the past several years. We’ve done a lot of events.”
Each year the group holds a Bowlathon to raise money for a different organization. Last year they raised money for the American Cancer Society.
They’ve donated supplies and money to The Reach youth drop-in center run by Lutheran Social Service in Mankato, the American Heritage Girls, the Boy Scouts, even covering meals for a Mankato East high school student club during a trip to the Twin Cities.
DeMarce routinely holds benefits for other service clubs, hosting a Sunday brunch fundraiser at her business the Wow! Zone for a plethora of nonprofits and service organizations.
“With that initiative, we did over $10,000 a year in donations to nonprofits through that event,” she said.
Campbell said DeMarce is involved in one way or another with almost every service club in town, constantly looking for new opportunities to be of service.
“Pam has always got her ear to the ground,” Campbell said. “She’s listening to what might be needed in the community and hears of new ideas or a new need.”
He said that was just one of many reasons he nominated Campbell for the award — a large traveling plaque with brass plates set to arrive at the Wow! Zone in the next few weeks. It will be on display there for a year before it goes to the next recipient.
“I feel very honored because I know it’s a very big district and there were a good number of applicants,” DeMarce said. “Then to be picked out of Mankato, I think that says a lot for our little group.”
DeMarce’s vast network also comes from her membership with about a half-dozen service clubs around Mankato, ranging from the Rotary Club of Mankato to Civitan and Sertoma. Members of the Lion’s Club, which DeMarce is also a member, routinely volunteer to work at concerts and other events around town to raise money for charity. If they need a few shifts to fill, the Optimist Club steps in.
“By piggybacking with some of their contracts, we’ve been able to fundraise and give back that way,” DeMarce said. “By attaching ourselves to Kiwanis, the Lions, it’s helped our club to be effective.”
Optimist International dates back to 1919 in Louisville, Kentucky, following the end of the Spanish flu pandemic and World War I. Along with their mission of serving youth, the name originated from the importance of staying positive during a time of sweeping change and hardship, much like 2020. Today there are roughly 80,000 members in 20 countries.
“I feel during this time of COVID, so much has been lost, not just in people’s lives,” DeMarce said. “I look at a lot of people that were serviced by different programs in our community that had to go away. These people are out there with no support. That’s why now more than ever, our service clubs are needed.”
She said remaining optimistic during difficult times comes down to mind over matter, as she told a Twin Cities-based reporter who recently interviewed her about Gov. Tim Walz’s recent executive order requiring the temporary closure of some businesses as the pandemic worsens, including the Wow! Zone.
“He goes, ‘Wow. You’re so calm. How do you do that?’”
“I said, ‘Well, I’m not happy, but I can’t change what’s happening,” DeMarce recalled. “You have to remain optimistic or the end result is negative. I just can’t go there; I could, but it’s not going to help.”
While she was pleasantly surprised to be recognized, DeMarce is quick to give credit to not just the other members of the Minnesota Valley Optimist Club, but also for civic-minded and service-oriented people and organizations throughout the Mankato area and beyond.
“We do it because it’s the right thing, and we do it because it’s needed,” DeMarce said. “This award helps to elevate the work of what we and others like us do. We’re a small piece of that puzzle.”
