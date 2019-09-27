MADELIA — A 14-year-old Madelia High School student was arrested Thursday night for threatening to bring a gun to school.
School administrators learned after school Thursday that the threat was directed at another student, according to a news release from the Madelia Police Department. Police were called and after an investigation they received a search warrant for the residence of the student making the threat.
Police Chief Rob Prescher said in the release that the student was arrested for terroristic threats and taken to the Watonwan County Jail.
A search of the residence did not reveal any evidence of a plan or means to carry out the threat. There is no evidence of others involved in the threat, police said.
Classes proceeded as usual Friday morning but officers were stationed at both schools to create a safety presence, Prescher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.