Nicole Chavez has nothing but positive things to say about Hoover Elementary, where her 6-year-old son Maxwell attended kindergarten last year.
But when Mankato Area Public Schools announced that elementary schools would prioritize daily in-person learning this fall, with a remote learning alternative, Chavez and her husband chose the latter.
“My husband is a Type-1 diabetic and I’m six months pregnant, so halfway through the school year we’ll have a newborn,” Chavez said. “Those factors put us as a family at a higher risk if we were to have that exposure to COVID.”
The remote-learning option posed another dilemma, however. Chavez and her husband both work full-time at the state hospital in St. Peter, so couldn’t stay home to supervise their son.
Chavez was impressed with the YMCA’s COVID preparedness during the 11-week 2020 summer camp program Maxwell attended, so when the non-profit announced a plan to provide a learning space for families with elementary aged kids who were uncomfortable sending their kids to school, she signed him up.
“We can ensure that his educational needs are met while we’re still able to do our work that’s required,” she said.
Maxwell is one of 45 kids attending the YMCA’s Distance Learning Academic Support program, which coincides with the school district’s calendar and curriculum.
Mankato YMCA Director of Youth Development Karri Olmanson said the program is part of a collaboration between teachers and her staff, who will provide educational support to kids while they learn remotely.
“The student will go and log in, the teacher will teach them, and we will help them fulfill those components of their schoolwork,” Olmanson said. “If they need extra help, we’ll be connecting with the teachers, but also with the parents, letting them know what we were able to accomplish that day.”
Chavez, of North Mankato, said the program at the YMCA will also provide consistency for her first grader, remaining open regardless of whether there is a spike in COVID numbers. To keep class sizes down to nine kids per room, the staff converted some of their studios used for yoga and exercise rooms into five classrooms.
Along with academic support for kids, the program will focus on social activities and recreation, utilizing one of the gyms and swimming pool, along with nature walks outdoors.
YMCA coordinator Jada Worley said students will have some time to socialize before morning classes start, but will be modeled on a school day, with breaks in between 45 minute and hour-long blocks of time.
“They will log in three or four times a day on Zoom with their teachers,” Worley said. “Then the rest of the day will be with the facilitators working through the materials they were given.”
While the YMCA program is geared towards families of elementary students as a way to supplement their online learning with social and physical activities, Mitzi Roberts, owner of Dance Express in Mankato, is incorporating a similar model for older students as well. Middle and high school students will be relying more on remote learning, supplemented with a couple days in school each week.
“I heard from a lot of dance parents who were really worried what they were going to do with their children, when they’re only in school a couple days a week,” Roberts said. “The younger kids have the option to go every day, but for sixth grade and over, they’re learning at home.”
Roberts said the Express Academy will be a combination of helping students with their homework, while also giving kids a chance to socialize and focus on everything from art and music to physical activities for both younger and older students, and parents can opt for all five days or for just a day or two.
“We’re just trying to enhance what they are already learning in the district and provide that outlet,” Roberts said. “When parents get home from a busy day at work, they’re not having to face several hours of online classroom time if their kids didn’t get it done during the day when they were unsupervised.”
That’s part of why Sara Evans, of North Mankato, chose to enroll her daughter Macie — an 11-year-old entering the 6th grade at Dakota Meadows — in the Express Academy.
Macie Evans, who is also a dance student, is one of about 10 kids enrolled in the Express Academy program at Dance Express in Mankato.
“I like the idea that they’re going to help with homework on the days that she’s not in school,” said Sara Evans, who along with her husband, works full-time.
Roberts said two of her dance instructors are teachers in the district who have connected her with student teachers who have been in a state of limbo since March due to the pandemic.
“They can’t do student teaching right now in the district, so they’re hoping to get some experience,” Roberts said.
Both Roberts and Olmanson said they have room for more students and expect enrollments to increase this week before school starts Thursday.
“Right now, we’re cleaning the rooms and getting them ready,” Olmanson said. “The educators have laid out what the students are going to need, and we have provided the staff and the space for them.”
