At any given time, several graduates of the Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance can be found contributing to productions in the Twin Cities. Some can be seen, others appear behind the scenes.
Currently, a few appear on stage in the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre’s big production of “The Prom.”
Taking center stage, literally, is Mankato’s own Tod Petersen, who stars as Barry Glickman, the flamboyant recent Broadway star at the center of the action of “The Prom.” Petersen, son of Dwain and the late Carole Petersen of Mankato, said he is having the time of his life.
“I love every minute of playing Barry,” he said. “The show has an important message of inclusion and representation.”
It’s a story with a personal connection for Petersen, and he sees it resonating with the kids who come to see the show about a high school girl who wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom. In reaction, the school board cancels the event, and several performers take it on to right a wrong and get themselves in the headlines.
“Representation truly matters,” he continued. “I hope the show sparks meaningful conversations with these kids and their families. I’m so proud to be a part of this important show and a new era at the Chanhassen.”
Joining Petersen in the cast are a pair of later MSU Theatre students, Sam Stoll and Mitchell Douglas Evans. Stoll returned recently to his home state after performing in Florida and also feels a strong connection to the show.
“The story is very special to me as a gay man. Being able to tell such a beautiful story about young earnest gay love is something I cherish since so often I don’t get to tell these stories,” said Stoll, a 2014 MSU graduate who is a member of the ensemble. “It’s filled with dancing and gut laughs and you’ll leave feeling uplifted.”
Since coming back from Florida, where he appeared in “Grease” at Alhambra Theatre, he has appeared in “Little Women” at Artistry in Bloomington, “Margaritaville” at The Old Log and “Beauty and the Beast” at the Ordway.
Evans plays Kevin, a featured member of the ensemble. He said the show is about “ripples of change” and filled with singing and dancing. Or, as he said, “I get to sing and dance my face off with an incredible company of performers.” The show runs through June 10.
But the Chanhassen isn’t the only Twin Cities theater employing MSU Theatre alums. Nor do they all appear on stage.
Sam Fairchild, a female actor and stage manager who graduated in 2018, is currently working the backstage position for “Million Dollar Quartet.” It’s the latest stop during what she described as a very busy five years working at Classical Actors Ensemble, Minneapolis Musical Theatre and Theatre in the Round.
She now works full time as a theater artist, quite an accomplishment in itself. She will continue as stage manager for the next Old Log children’s show, “Reluctant Dragon.” She also works as a scenic artist at the Guthrie Theater — with several other MSU alums — and doing administrative work for TigerLion Arts.
“The biggest difference with this show, compared to my past productions, is that this show IS my day job. It is so nice being able to dedicate so much more of my time and attention to all of the small details that go into stage managing a show,” Fairchild said.
“Having the ability to have all of my jobs be making art and doing what I love has opened up so much for me,” she continued. “I am so grateful to have these opportunities in this way.”
“Million Dollar Quartet” is a musical that captures the memorable day when four rock n’ roll greats — Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley — made music history at Sun Records’ storefront studio in Memphis, TN. It opens June 2.
Actress Amanda Mai, a 2017 graduate, is preparing for a show that has other MSU connections. She will perform in “Bright Star” at DalekoArts in New Prague, a company run for the last decade by alums and couple Amanda Deierling White and Ben Thietje. They have announced that they will close after this season.
“My character is kind of the comedic relief, which is a lot of fun, and MSU definitely taught me how to think outside of the box to make a scene that’s funny on the page even funnier on its feet,” she said. She credits White and her collaborative directing style for making the show so fun.
“Bright Star” is written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell and jumps back and forth between the 1920s and ‘40s in North Carolina. The show runs May 5-21, with several dates in the old New Prague theatre sold out.
Dancer Sophie Pimsler, class of 2014, has been dancing professionally throughout the Twin Cities since graduating, she said. This weekend she wraps up appearances in “Ragtime” with the Morris Park Players, a community theater that hires theater professionals.
MSU 2020 alumni Samantha Buckley has just begun a new experience. She serves as the understudy for a couple of actors, and three roles, in the Children’s Theatre Company of Minneapolis world premiere production of “An American Tail the Musical.”
After appearing in “Smokey Joe’s Café” at Lyric Arts Theatre in Anoka, she was happy to get the opportunity. She had a read through with the full cast, but was on hold until this week. She is busy learning the roles so she can be ready to step in at a moment’s notice when needed.
Buckley will play the roles of “Mama,” “Digit” and “Gussie” in the production, which will include both evening public performances and daytime performances for school kids. That opens up opportunities to step in, she said.
Adding to the fun is the fact that “Mama” and “Digit” will be played in the same performance. “Mama” is tentative and wants to protect her family, she said, and “Digit” is a rich, uptown mouse. Finally, “Gussie” is a “singing, dancing cockroach.”
“It’s absolutely nerve-wracking because I’ve never understudied before, but it’s definitely a challenge that I’m willing to take on.”
She’s looking forward to the intricacies of the roles, and eager to play them all.
“Digit’s song (she has later in the show) just seems like a dream. And her costumes are delightful as well,” Buckley said. “‘Gussie’ seems like a dream as well. Because how many times can you get to steal the show for a scene and then walk away?”
And beyond the Twin Cities, one MSU alumnus recently popped up in a new series on AMC that stars Bob Odenkirk. Cedric Yarbrough, a 1996 MSU graduate, plays the role of Paul Rourke, a college English professor at a small liberal arts college.
