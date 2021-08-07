The Free Press
ST. PETER — Nicollet County Fair officials are inviting the public to share in celebrating the fair’s 150th anniversary.
As part of the anniversary celebration, free root beer floats and cake will be served 6 p.m. Wednesday on the fairgrounds in St. Peter.
Open class registration for projects is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson Hall at the fairgrounds. The $5 registration fee includes the cost of a parking pass for use throughout the fair.
Horse-trolley rides will be available 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Friday, which is Senior Day, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Ride tickets cost $2. A talent show begins 3 p.m. Saturday in Johnson Hall. Winners in each category will be eligible to compete at the Minnesota State Fair.
This year’s grandstand events include:
• Harness racing 1 p.m. Wednesday. Audience members may their favorites from more than 75 competing horses. The admission fee is $5 for ages 6 and older.
• A truck and tractor pull is slated 6 p.m. Thursday. Admission fees are $10 per adult, $5 for ages 6-12.
• Friday events are a 6:30 p.m. kids power wheel demo and a 7 p.m. demolition derby. Admission fees are $12 per adult and $5 per student ages 6-12. The derby includes compact car and power puff races.
• Saturday, Aug. 14, events include a 6 p.m. kids power wheel demo and a 6:30 p.m. demolition derby. Admission fees are $12 per adult and $5 for ages 6-12. The Saturday night demo includes a truck heat.
• Car races begin at noon Sunday, Aug. 15, starting with a kids power wheel lap. The admission fee is $5 for ages 13 and older.
A limited supply of ear plugs will be made available at the gate, courtesy of Mankato Sertoma Club.
For a full list of fair activities, visit: nicolletcountyfair.com.
