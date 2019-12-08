PASADENA, CALF. — No. 7 Oregon will face No. 11 Wisconsin in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl.
The Ducks (11-2) and Badgers (10-3) are regular New Year’s Day visitors to Pasadena: Wisconsin is in the Rose Bowl for the fourth time in 10 seasons, albeit the first in seven years, while Oregon has earned its fourth berth in 11 seasons.
This game also is a rematch of the 2012 Rose Bowl. Oregon beat Wisconsin 45-38 in one of the highest-scoring editions of the game.
Wisconsin edged out Penn State for the Big Ten’s berth in game despite the Badgers’ 34-21 loss to Ohio State in the conference title game Saturday night. Oregon, which won the Pac-12 title by beating Utah on Friday, has reached the Rose Bowl four times in the past 11 years under three coaches.
