Two of Peter Bloedel’s works will be on two Mankato stages in Mankato during November, while for the first time the Minnesota State University Theater and Dance Mainstage season includes dance concerts.
Theater seasons will be at traditional, full-strength levels for 2022-23, although MSU’s addition of dance concerts to its Mainstage season does decrease its theatrical productions by one. Overall, however, there is a full slate of productions between MSU, Bethany Lutheran College and Gustavus Adolphus College.
The move to five plays and two dance concerts in MSU’s Mainstage season “allows us to dedicate our resources more fully to the shows that are part of our season and amplify the dance program,” said Matthew Caron, managing director.
“Over the last year we’ve been talking about how we can further highlight the great work of our dance program — both academic with the MFA and BFA, and the performance aspect.” Many first-time dance concert patrons are impressed with the quality and artistry, Caron said, so this helps bring it to a broader audience.
Bethany Lutheran College’s Bloedel was a bit surprised when it was pointed out he will have two of his adaptations performed in Mankato in November. At Bethany, the adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s “Pinocchio” that he wrote with son Hans has two dates overlapping with his “A Christmas Carol” adaptation playing at MSU.
Dr. Seuss fans will be disappointed to learn that this is his straight adaptation of the Christmas classic and not the “Seussified” version.
“Pete’s work is regularly produced at Bethany, but this is the first time MSU will feature him,” Caron said. “Pete is an alum of this program, and producing his play further fosters the mutually beneficial working relationship between MSU and BLC.”
At Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, the season includes productions with a serious common theme, expressed through comedy and music, said associate professor Henry MacCarthy.
“All our theater productions this season are responding to current events,” he said. “Events which are shaping our understanding of today’s world, and, in turn, how we relate to each other and our institutions.”
“Spring Awakening,” a Tony Award-winning, heart-wrenching musical that reflects much of what’s happening in the world today, is perhaps the most commercial example of this season’s theme.
In addition, there is their traditional Theatre Gallery, dance concerts and two comedies.
At Bethany, the season begins Sept. 23-24 with the traditional, physical skit-filled show “Theatre Physics.” With his attention on “Pinocchio,” Bloedel handed over the writing of the final skit to colleague Emily Kimball.
“Stylistically, it’s silly, it’s goofy, it’s over the top,” Kimball said. A collaboration with students, this year’s skit came from a long-running idea of hers for an adventure for characters with punny names.
“The phrase ‘rich history’ was top of my list and an Indiana Jones plot developed after that,” she said.
After doing research this summer watching adventure movies and gathering ideas from friends and students, she came up with “Rich History and the Golden Hot Dish.” After what she called “heavy editing,” it came out with a longer title: “The Reduced Yet Still Partially Accurate Adventure of Rich History and the Golden Hot Dish.”
Filling out the season will be the Bloedels’ “The Adventures of Pinocchio” in November, followed by “Once Upon a Mattress” in February. The season will end with “The Game of Love and Chance” in April.
For more information and to buy tickets when available, visit https://blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.
At Minnesota State, the five-show Mainstage includes two musicals, “Disney’s High School Musical” in September-October and “Something Rotten” in April, plus “Richard III” in October, “A Christmas Carol” in November and “Marisol,” a “harrowing and timely dark fantasia,” in February. Dance concerts are in early December and late April.
“Something Rotten” will be directed by retired longtime department chair Paul Hustoles. A community fundraising event is planned, but details are still being worked out.
Four student-directed and designed productions make up the studio season. Often more contemporary and challenging, this year’s shows are “In the Next Room,” opening Sept. 21, “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” in mid-November, “At Home at the Zoo” in early March and “The Language Archives” in April.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.msutheatre.com and look under Upcoming Performances to view the season brochure and purchase tickets.
At Gustavus Adolphus, Henry MacCarthy is back from sabbatical, and visiting assistant professor Kimberly Braun stays to direct the mid-season musical “Spring Awakening.”
The season opens in early November with “TRAGEDY: a tragedy.” It is followed by the paired “Theatre Gallery” in December, featuring various short works led by student directors and Melissa C. Rolnick advising student directors Elyse Doeden and Lillian Kline in “Shared Space: Tangled Relations.”
This combination with “Theatre Gallery” emphasizes one of the department’s commitments: “Simultaneously, we will present ‘Shared Space,’ a unique dance concert featuring the work of student choreographers and highlighting our department’s commitment to creative empowerment and personal transformation of each individual, as we support the expression and development of young artists and give them the platform to develop their craft,” MacCarthy said.
After the first of the year, they will present “Spring Awakening” in late February. Based on an 1891 German play and set in late 19th-century Germany, the musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of adolescent sexuality in a way that can relate to present-day audiences.
“I’m excited to work on this now classic Tony Award-winning music that addresses exactly what we are facing right now — lack of access to safe and comprehensive health education and care,” Braun said.
“That Single Fleeting Moment: The Gustavus Dance Company in Concert” will be presented in April. It combines works by current and past faculty with student pieces.
The season ends in May with “The Broken Jug,” “which comically explores the extent to which someone will deny their own crime even when presented with hard facts and evidence,” McCarthy said.
For more information, visit https://gustavus.edu/theatre-dance/season.php
