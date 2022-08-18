The library is a great place to go if you have questions. One you no longer have to ask, however, is: Are you going to start hanging art here again like you did pre-COVID?
That’s exactly what someone did at the North Mankato Taylor Library. That query prompted library staff to put out the word soliciting artwork to display.
“I don’t think it needs to be just local works, but that would be a bonus,” said Assistant Library Director Hallie Uhrich. “These would be just two-dimensional pieces that we could hang on our walls.”
The library has wood strips about 7 feet up on most walls, including square pillars, from which the artwork can be hung, she said. While they have some regular artwork hanging in places now, those can be removed for about 20 pieces on display by local artists.
Right after the call went out to artists, they filled two of the six-week slots for 2022 and now have three artists scheduled for 2023 as well.
Displaying art was pretty regular before the pandemic, Uhrich said.
“We love to encourage creativity of local artists as well as Minnesota arts in general. We have a lot of visitors to the library, and people always enjoy looking at the artwork we display on behalf of these artists.”
As an added bonus, she said, people can contact the artist if they are interested in purchasing a piece.
If you want more information, call the library at 507-345-5120 or email Uhrich at huhrich@nmlibrary.org
Across the river at the Blue Earth County Library, Director of Library Services Kelly McBride said that artwork and other local displays engage patrons and help promote their mission of lifelong learning.
“We often have local artists display their pieces as well – we’ve recently highlighted work by local artist Andrew Judkins and Bill Ashley.”
The BEC Library also has display cases that community groups can use to show off their work. Mankato Makerspace uses them to exhibit what their members produce. In addition, the Minneopa Photo Contest entries and photos from the Bend in the River Photo Club are often on display, McBride said.
Various local groups also use the space to highlight their organizations. This includes MRCI, CADA, Twilight Garden Club and the Master Gardeners.
This summer the Blue Earth County Historical Society has filled them with maps and historic photos of the area to coincide with the library’s Summer Learning Program theme: One Minnesota, Many Stories.
“We love displaying work by local individuals and organizations,” McBride said. “They always attract a lot of interest and invite conversation. It’s just another way we provide free access to information and entertainment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.