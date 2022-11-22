taylor library exterior web only)

North Mankato Taylor Library

NORTH MANKATO —North Mankato Taylor Library will be closed between 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

The temporary closure is due to a planned power outage.

For more information, call 345-5120.

