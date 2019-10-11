This 2017 photo provided by artist Jing-cai Liu shows her work titled "Wearable Face Projector" at a gallery in Utrecht, Netherlands. A 2017 video by Liu showing her demonstrating the conceptual art piece, on screen at center, began circulating widely on social media in early October 2019 after Hong Kong instituted an emergency ordinance to ban masks at rallies. Liu said her piece was not intended to be political. She found out that people were sharing her video in relation to the protests when her friends began tagging her in posts with the false caption claiming that protesters in Hong Kong use wearable face projectors to disable the facial recognition system used by the government.