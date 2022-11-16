Who flipped the weather switch? It was a scramble last week to get the final things done I had time for before the cold arrived.
One priority was protecting small pine trees with cages. Last winter, for the first time, my small herd of renegade deer decimated two small pines that had been growing untouched for the last five years.
The taller tree received a homemade wire cage, with an inverted tomato cage secured to the top with zip ties. Then the cages were wrapped in bird netting secured with twist ties. The shorter pine was secured with a taller, narrow tomato cage surrounded by a second wider cage. And, like the other, was wrapped in bird netting. Safe.
I have to say this project opened my eyes to the plight of poor Peter Rabbit. As I often do, I was wearing a men’s farm jacket, dark blue lined with red quilting, just the perfect-weight jacket for outdoor fall work. I never really noticed the double buttons on each sleeve until the bird netting project.
After snipping the tangle two times and trying to be more careful, things really went south. No, I never noticed there were also buttons on the side of the jacket. So now my right wrist is tangled up. And the side of my coat got snuggly tangled with the wrist as I try to cut myself free with my left hand. Not fun.
My list of must do things for my gardening friends is short:
• Wrap your tree trunks if you haven’t.
• Place a folded cardboard hat on any spruce top you can reach — staple it on.
• Till your garden if your ground isn’t frozen to turn up all those unwanted insects, larvae and eggs that are snuggled in for winter.
• Pile leaves around any potted plants that didn’t get planted. Mulching around any new perennials or woody plants helps them through the first winter.
I cut back on cutting back
This fall my cutting/pruning back efforts were, shall I say, cut back?
I barely got started on the perennial beds, so now I can look out the windows all winter at all that spring work. Right now, as I look out my office French doors at the snow falling this morning, I am suddenly, but not surprisingly, reminded of the four measly hills of potatoes I forgot to dig. This is not the first time this has happened (probably the fourth) give it up.
I usually don’t intend to plant potatoes, but come spring there is always one or two sprouting on the kitchen counter that I can’t resist digging a hole for.
Pesky peppers, troubling tomatoes
Reading postings lately from people who are having troubles with the pepper and tomato plants that they potted up from the garden and brought inside. Hmmm. Where do I start with this?
Here is a simple rule of thumb: Unless you are a professional grower with an indoor set-up, leave outdoor plants outdoors, and indoor plants indoors. The common insect that folks are bringing indoors seems to be aphids. Aphids can quickly spread to your indoor house plants. They aren’t picky which plants they get the sap from. When they are outside, the aphids have natural predators like ladybugs. I guess you could bring some of them in too! There are also chemical- and soap-control measures that can be taken.
Outdoor plants will also be suffering if their roots were disturbed; you may see yellowing or eventual death. If you insist on bringing them in, then cut them back to lessen the demand on the plant until the roots get established.
Plants that may be okay are herbs, lettuce or greens. For the best result, they should be dug several weeks before you plan to bring them in, allowing them to adjust outdoors first.
Outdoor plants like potted trees, shrubs and perennials need to be left outside. Do not bring them into the basement or garage. Nestle them together by a tree or up against a building (not a south or southwest wall). Cover the pots up to the top with soil, bark, leaves or a combo. This will help to keep them from drying out over winter and provide the roots with a little more protection than just a thin layer of plastic.
The Mankato Farmers’ Market’s winter dates are 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of each month through March at Bomgaars Supply on Adams Street near Hilltop Hy-Vee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.