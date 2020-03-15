BURNSVILLE — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference board of directors voted unanimously to cancel all remaining conference competition and championships due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic Sunday.
The league had already suspended all activities for its 16-member institutions Thursday.
Countable athletic related events (CARA) are still suspended through April 1 for all 18 league sports. This decision will be reevaluated on or before April 1.
