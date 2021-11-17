MANKATO — Seven Minnesota State football players have received All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors, which were announced Wednesday.
Junior receiver Jalen Sample, senior lineman Hunter Toppel and senior Ty’Shonan Brooks claimed first-team all-conference accolades.
Junior lineman Jared Gossen, sophomore running back Kaleb Sleezer, sophomore defensive lineman Nic Dahlke and senior linebacker Jack Leius each received second-team recognition.
Sample led the Minnesota State receivers with 64 catches for 1,047 yards and eight touchdowns. His 1,047 yards are the 10th most in a season in program history.
Toppel started all 11 games, earning all-conference honors for the fourth time.
Brooks recorded 29 tackles with a team-best five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
