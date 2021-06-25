MANKATO — Former Minnesota Twins outfielder Tony Oliva will be the keynote speaker at the Northwoods League All-Star Luncheon Banquet at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Tuesday, July 20.
The Mankato MoonDogs will be hosting the All-Star game for the first time since 2007, with festivities on July 19 and 20. Following the Fan Fest and Home Run Challenge at ISG Field on July 19, the luncheon will honor the players that will participate in the All-Star Game at 7:05 p.m. at ISG Field.
Oliva, who will turn 83 on July 20, played his entire 15-year career with the Twins from 1962-1976. The left-handed hitting Oliva won American League Rookie of the Year honors in 1964 which also started a string of eight consecutive All-Star selections (1964-1971). He was a three-time American League batting champion.
The All-Star luncheon banquet, which begins at 11 a.m., is open to the public. Tickets, which are $30, can be purchased by visiting the MoonDogs ticket office at 1221 Caledonia Street or by calling 507-625-7047.
