Last season, the Minnesota State men’s hockey reached the Frozen Four for the first time.
On Saturday, the Mavericks will make their first appearance in the national championship game.
No. 1-rated Minnesota State (38-5) overcame an early deficit to defeat Minnesota 5-1 in the Frozen Four semifinals Thursday at TD Garden Arena in Boston.
The victory extends the Mavericks’ winning streak to 18 games, which is a program record. The Mavericks still haven’t lost in 2022.
The game was delayed more than 30 minutes because the early semifinal game between Denver and Michigan went into overtime, with the Pioneers winning 3-2.
The Free Press
The Mavericks fell behind 1-0 after the first period, but a couple of goals in the second period changed the momentum, drawing big cheers from the Minnesota State faithful who made the trip to the East Coast.
The Mavericks closed out the victory with three goals in the third period, and Dryden McKay, a Hobey Baker finalist, made it stand with 16 saves.
