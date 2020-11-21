In trying to understand why there was no blue wave in the election, I think there’s an important factor not being talked about.
Democrats — based on scientific expertise and the dangerous effects of COVID-19 —advocated holding down the economy and supplying robust assistance to persons affected by the economic downturn. But a lot of people — desperately and reasonably worried about losing their jobs and/or livelihoods — decided to vote for Republicans from state legislatures to the presidency because the GOP was committed to opening the economy regardless of scientific expertise and COVID-19’s effects.
The Senate Republican strategy of blocking passage of a robust assistance package before the election, since it would have alleviated some of that desperation, worked. The blockage did not reelect Trump; but it probably was enough to elect Republicans in other races.
In a real sense, the election was partially a referendum on the Republican “survival of the fittest” approach vs. the Democratic “better angels of our nature” approach.
And we got a mixed result, provided that Trump is unsuccessful in his “survival of the fittest” attempt to stay in office.
COVID-19 is a temporary situation, since there will be vaccines sooner or later.
Unfortunately for our nation, we’re facing five pandemics, not one: COVID-19, Trumpism, Republican ideology, climate change and social media.
I don’t include racism because it’s been a long-standing problem in our history rather than having the recent character of a pandemic. In technical jargon, it’s endemic rather than being a pandemic.
Personally, although it’s not a perfect comparison, when there was the run on the banks in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” I cheered for George Bailey rather than Potter.
Ron Yezzi
Mankato
