Restrictive covenants in housing deeds were a form of legally enforceable segregation, forbidding the sale of homes to religious minorities and African Americans. Restrictive covenants have existed since the 1890s, but gained popularity during the Great Migration in the 1920s-40s, when southern Blacks migrated to northern cities in large numbers.
Covenants were the tools used to segregate neighborhoods and schools, leading to fewer financial and educational opportunities for families of color. This is important because home ownership is the primary way working and middle class people build wealth.
These covenants laid the foundation for the racial segregation and discrimination we see in our community today.
In 2016, the Mapping Prejudice Project began in Minneapolis. This project seeks to uncover and map restrictive covenants in housing deeds, thereby mapping racial segregation in housing.
The Mankato East Social Justice club, along with allies and community partners, want to expand this project to greater Mankato. We propose mapping restrictive covenants in Mankato, as well as where people of different races live now, to understand the correlation between housing segregation, wealth and the ethnicity of residents who live there.
We are calling on our neighbors to help support us in bringing this project to Mankato, in order to understand the various historical inequities in our town, so we can help to fix the damage that restrictive covenants have caused.
Please support this effort by signing the petition, speaking to friends and neighbors, and volunteering to help! You can get more information by contacting Olivia Beschorner at 23obesch14@isd77.org, or Ava Matejcek at 22amatej13@isd77.org.
The follow organization have endorsed the project: Mankato East High School Social Justice Club, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato and the Sunrise Movement of Mankato.
Olivia Bershorner
Ava Matejcek
Mankato
