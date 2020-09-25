Under the leadership of Mayor Mark Dehen the North Mankato City Council:
For 8 months prevented citizens from speaking at council meetings unless their remarks were pre-approved by the mayor. The right was restored only through the advice of the League of Minnesota Cities.
Refused to act on repeated requests for an independent investigation of a possible hostile work environment while losing 10 employees including four department heads.
Approved the selling of the Marigold 1 site to a developer for $1 until challenged by a citizen lawsuit. It was later sold for $200,000.
Reduced city code bluff setback requirements from 20 to 10 feet despite concerns about potential erosion problems.
Voted to allow a dynamic sign in a residential area even though the action violated city code and suggestions on proper procedure were ignored.
Refused to discuss a Historic Preservation Commission for North Mankato claiming they are bad for development. (54 other cities in Minnesota have one)
Allowed for over three weeks the dumping of thousands of gallons of raw sewage into Spring Lake and the Hinilker Pond oxbow without notifying citizens, neighbors or park and trail users.
Raised the city administrator’s check writing limit without council pre-approval from $10,000 to $150,000.
Refused to cooperate in a deer count, consider multiple citizen reports of deer browsing damage, or consider a DNR evaluation report suggesting a management plan. The Mayor stated, “There is no deer problem in North Mankato.”
After 10 years it is time for fresh ideas and new leadership. We need a leader who will ask questions and listen respectfully to all residents. Vote for change. Vote Kim Spears for mayor and Matt Peterson for council
Tom Hagen
North Mankato
