The next revolution in higher education is upon us, and an unprecedented investment will be needed to raise the success of all students, close learning gaps on race and income, and build an infrastructure that will have a positive return on investment.
That’s the assessment of Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra who with Minnesota State University President Edward Inch and South Central College President Annette Parker met with The Free Press Editorial Board Tuesday.
Malhotra, trained as an economist, made an impassioned argument that Minnesota State’s highest ever ask of a $350 million, 10% increase, two-year funding request from the Legislature will be well worth it. The state educational leaders, with many successes to back up their programs and institutions, made their case on a number of challenges facing higher education.
First, that’s a lot of money. Many legislators are going to be skeptical. But the breakdown calls for $77 million for a tuition freeze that is needed, Malhotra argues, because many students did not return after the pandemic and cost was often an issue. Parker and Inch say sometimes food insecurity, housing insecurity and even the lack of $50 or a new car battery can stop students from returning.
They’ve addressed all of those issues to a certain extent but say the funding increase will be able to serve more students and get them into a workforce that would still have 150,000 job openings even if every unemployed person had a job.
Another $100 million would go to workforce programs with about $50 million going to upgrading equipment and learning environments. At South Central, Parker points to an ag technology program where implements are so large they don’t fit in the garages and workspace. The solution is not a bigger garage but simulation technology to learn ag mechanics.
The pandemic has fueled the need for more student support services such as mental health counseling. MSU has developed a tele-psychiatry program that has shown success but could be expanded to all campuses with an upgrade in funding. The ask puts $26 million toward student support programs.
Then there are the tough questions. Enrollment is down 3.8%, more than initially expected. So do we need the third largest higher education system in the country? Malhotra conceded the system is large and its campuses often make adjustments in their budgets when enrollment is down.
But he also notes the last three decades we’ve seen a “disinvestment” in higher education including in Minnesota where state funding at one time made up two-thirds of the higher education budget and tuition made up one-third. That flipped to two-thirds funding coming from tuition in the Great Recession of 2008 and now the ratio is back to about 50-50.
The system doesn’t ask the Legislature to fund losses in enrollment, and it makes adjustments whether that is combining campuses in northern Minnesota or reducing faculty with enrollment declines.
One can do that only so long, the chancellor says, until there are so few programs that student interest disappears. Malhotra sees the present as the fourth transformation of higher education in history, and whereas the first three had huge populations — like the baby boomers — receiving a higher education, the next will have a shortage.
Hence the effort to help every student succeed, especially the 30% who don’t continue higher education after their first year. That will require student support and educational infrastructure change, especially the technological changes adopted from the pandemic times.
Parker points to the success of SCC supporting students with a mental health adviser but also showing results of increasing success in reading skills of African American students by 150%, of Hispanic students by 83% and veterans by 25%.
“We’re wrapping our arms around our students,” she says.
Inch argues for the investment paying off statewide and locally with 85% of MSU grads staying in Minnesota and 15% to 17% staying in the Greater Mankato area. He too, sees, need for support services. “We lose students for very small amounts of money,” he says.
Malhotra argues that one can take a “deficit approach” to higher education, cutting when enrollment declines and tightening budgets when necessary, but that “there’s danger in letting it continue for a long time.”
He would rather see an approach that sees students as “the potential promise they hold to secure the future.”
Beyond dollars and cents, that’s what the Legislature must decide at an historic time in higher education with a $17.6 billion surplus.
“We will increase your tax base and grow your surplus,” Malhotra says. “The future investment will pay for itself.”
Joe Spear is editor of The Free Press. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
