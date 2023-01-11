Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Lac Qui Parle, Yellow Medicine, Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&