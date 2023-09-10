An analysis of The Free Press content shows it covers the Greater Mankato area in myriad ways from government to business, but some topics deserve more attention given the makeup of the growing diversity in the region.
Research from the Center for Small Towns and analysis by astute community observers paint a picture where the community depicted in The Free Press mostly reflects reality but also offers challenges for the newspaper to engage the community, especially on issues of inclusivity.
The research was part of the Editors and Publishers Community Leadership Program this summer sponsored by the Blandin Foundation and the Minnesota Newspaper Association. The project helps editors focus on the critical issues of their communities and challenges them to lead projects that will help shine light on and solve community problems.
The Center for Small Towns is based at the University of Minnesota Morris and does research on newspaper content as part of the program. Its content analysis is filtered by the lens of Blandin’s nine dimensions of a healthy community. Those dimensions include: spirituality and wellness, inclusion, economic opportunity, community leadership, safety and security, infrastructure and services, environmental stewardship, recreational and artistic opportunity, and lifelong learning.
The Blandin dimensions make sense to us as a way to measure the community and our role in reporting the news in a more focused way. Selecting stories tends to be an informal process in a newsroom based on what we hear and who we know. Looking at our stories through the dimensions will help us highlight coverage gaps.
An analysis of 90 days of Free Press content from January to March of this year showed the newspaper has many stories about infrastructure and public safety. Yet the volume of stories about inclusion fell short in the analysis, and lifelong learning was lowest at just 3.3% of articles, a number that surprised given the fact that nearly half of our readers are over age 65.
And despite a concerted effort 13 years ago to cover more diversity and engage the diverse community to develop relationships for coverage, stories that meet the inclusion dimension remained low at just 3.9% while the diverse population is in the Mankato area is 10%.
About 10% of articles researched were about community leadership. Astute observers suggest the leadership structures among Mankato institutions fall short in diversity. Some see a small group of leaders directing the influential groups and organizations and wielding significant power.
Free Press observers generally give The Free Press high marks for pushing the community to do better through opinion pieces and news stories, but suggest alternative approaches to sourcing and telling stories from someone other than the usual suspects. While education coverage is strong, community education is overlooked. While “inclusion events” are covered, the lived experiences of diverse groups of people remain below the radar.
The millions of dollars spent by county government on everything from human services to foster care doesn’t get as much scrutiny as the road work being done by the city, observers note. The news enterprise covers crime but not overall community safety, and when it does cover issue-oriented public safety concerns, the smaller town coverage is left behind.
And when it comes to economic development, the same criticism arises. The issue is covered through the voices and lenses of those in power such as employers, but less coverage on economic development impacting workers.
In short, the analysis suggests The Free Press is generating a volume of content without as much a focus on subject areas defining a healthy community.
The action plan for The Free Press over the next several years will be to increase coverage of inclusivity and address other community issues as they come up with “solutions reports” — stories about how to solve community problems.
Editorial projects already begun include in-depth pieces on affordable housing and a crisis in fentanyl overdoses. Future projects will include efforts at youth engagement, adding to existing efforts to keep youth in Greater Mankato area. The news enterprise also will dig into what changes might be needed in culture to foster diversity and inclusivity in leadership positions of organizations, including The Free Press, in the Greater Mankato area.
And finally, a long-term aim calls for The Free Press to be the leader in focused journalism that will provide the community a roadmap to a healthier, more prosperous and more diverse community.
We invite our readers and others to give us thoughts on these efforts and offer stories we’re missing or not giving attention to community problems that need solving.
Free Press Managing Editor Joe Spear can be reached at 507-344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
