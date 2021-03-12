In response to the article entitled, “Future of MFS Composting near Good Thunder still unknown,” we would like to provide the following information to clarify the article. We would like to start off by stating that the future of our site has never been clearer or more certain.
First, regarding The Free Press reference to challenges with PFAS and PFOS: to date, the facility has provided testing results of the pond water that demonstrate non-detection of such material, or levels well below the drinking water standards for the state of Minnesota.
Second, we have provided our plans in detail to the Blue Earth County Environmental team, and we are currently working with the agency to finalize these plans. In sum, our plans and amended changes would mirror the precedent set forth by the county under their current operating procedures.
We would like to add more recycling capabilities, along with a soil amendment mixing operation, which is a natural addition to the composting activities currently onsite. These additional capabilities fit within the facility construction and operation parameters.
In addition, to clarify, MFS was never co-owned by Midwest Recycling Solutions in Brainerd. There was an operating agreement in place previously; however, Midwest Recycling Solutions is currently no longer operating on the property.
Finally, we are excited to have our doors open again, and we look forward to servicing the county and state of Minnesota as we work toward the recycling goals set forth. We have both county and state approval to receive material as we finalize our new permit.
Kevin FitzSimmons
MFS Farms
