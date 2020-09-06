Dear "conservative" friends: It’s OK to change your mind about the candidates.
Only one candidate holds "peace" officers accountable for unnecessary brutality. Only one candidate seeks to enforce laws equitably and to match punishments with the crimes.
Only one candidate will give asylum seekers a chance to escape unimaginable terror and poverty. Only one candidate will welcome immigrants, with appropriate vetting, to add to rich American diversity.
Only one candidate pursues common sense gun control to prevent mass murders. Only one candidate desires that people of all religions to be able to worship freely. Only one candidate wants to make health care accessible and affordable for everyone. Only one candidate will work for equitable education.
Only one candidate is respectful and supportive of our military and their families. Only one candidate combines the interests of strong agriculture with those of poor and hungry children. Only one candidate strives to make housing safe and affordable for all. Only one candidate works to eliminate the reasons any woman would even consider abortion.
Only one candidate chooses to believe science to prevent the spread of disease. Only one candidate refutes interference by foreign governments in our campaigns. Only one candidate considers what’s right and just and fair for everyone, not just his friends and cronies.
Only one candidate wants all eligible citizens to vote — once. Only one candidate acknowledges our faults and seeks to do and be better. Only one candidate is demonstrating empathy, compassion, and logic.
The Republican Party has one platform plank: whatever the "current occupant" wants. That’s not good enough. Only one party shares more of my values. Please register and vote for Democrat candidates.
Elizabeth Sandell
Mankato
