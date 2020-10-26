Erina Prom, candidate for the Minnesota House, says she wants to “restore civility.” This is the kind of “civility” we’ve seen from her Democrat party:
Nearly 62 million babies killed.
Rioters allowed to cause enormous property damage in Democrat controlled states — well over $500 million in Minneapolis alone.
Covid 19 patients sent into nursing homes, resulting in the deaths of thousands of elderly residents.
Teenagers and elderly among those physically attacked for having conservative viewpoints.
National monuments destroyed.
Vicious attacks on police.
Pastors and parishioners arrested for holding parking lot services during lockdowns.
Favoritism on which businesses could remain open during COVID lockdown.
Teachers and coaches fired for praying for their students.
Spending 2 ½ years and millions of dollars building a phony case and impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Calling Black conservatives traitor, sellouts and many other unprintable, names.
Vote for that? No Way! Brian Pfarr and other conservative Republicans have my vote.
Mary Lynn Scott
Le Sueur
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.