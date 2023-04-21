Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Sibley and Le Sueur Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Carver and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Pierce, Goodhue and Washington Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and Sherburne Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and Washington Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers as additional rainfall from today will keep river flows increased. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 945 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 804.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 945 AM CDT Friday was 804.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 805.9 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 806.0 feet on 04/05/2011. &&