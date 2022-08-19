A bipartisan group of legislators went on record favoring a special session for a bonding bill and federal matching infrastructure dollars during speeches they gave at the Minnesota Construction and Building Trades Council convention July 21-22 in Mankato.
It’s a development that has flown under the radar in the continued public outcry for a special session, but Gov. Tim Walz told The Free Press editorial board last month his team would consider convening a special session after the primary election, based on the bipartisan group’s support of one.
Well, the primary is over, and Republican and Democratic legislators who spoke in favor of the special session confirmed to me in the last few days they still support it.
Those who spoke and were on the record at the building convention in favor of a special session included DFLers Speaker Melissa Hortman, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, Rep. Rob Ecklund, Rep. Kaela Berg, and Rep. Mike Nelson, and Republicans House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, Sen. Eric Pratt and Sen. Carla Nelson, plus independent Sen. Tom Bakk, the chair of the Senate bonding committee.
Readers will remember the “bipartisan agreement” fell apart at the end of the session, with Democrats blaming Republicans for backing out at the behest of GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen amid thoughts they could win the election in November and have their way. Republicans said the deal fell apart because Democrats would not reduce proposed spending to their liking.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, also spoke at the convention in favor of a special session and now says legislators should be “ordered” back to finish their work.
“We’re talking about a surplus that’s being kept from Minnesotans,” said Frentz, assistant minority leader.
Frentz notes the bipartisan agreement was signed by the governor, Hortman and Sen. Majority Leader Jeremy Miller. It’s another fact that flies under the radar but can lend more weight to the idea that legislative leaders are “breaking their word” should they not come back.
He argues there was agreement on $7.5 billion of the $8 billion in tax relief and investment in spending, and legislators of both parties should be able to compromise on the remaining $500 million.
Spokespeople for Daudt, Hortman and Miller confirmed recently to The Free Press their support for a special session, but each had nuances to what that support meant.
Hortman spokesman Ted Modrich said in an email he “can confirm Speaker said at the convention that she supports a special session for a bonding bill. She would, of course, also like to complete the rest of the unfinished work from the regular session,” wrote Modrich, press secretary and senior adviser to Hortman.
Daudt’s spokesman Andrew Wagner, director of public affairs for the House GOP, said in an email: “Generally Kurt has stated publicly several times that he is open to a special session for special session to address bonding and the federal infrastructure money.
“The Governor’s office has not had any discussions I’m aware of with Leader Daudt about any special session — the only time we hear about it is when he’s making noise about it in public, but his behind-the-scenes actions (at least from our perspective in the minority) indicate he’s not serious about those statements.”
In an emailed statement to The Free Press, Miller said: “We’re open to a special session for bonding and federal match dollars as long as it includes our $8.5 billion tax relief package, including full Social Security tax exemption and giving money back to the people with every paycheck, week after week, month after month, year after year.”
Nelson, R-Rochester, said she “supports a special session for bonding and federal match,” while Pratt, R-Prior Lake, said he is “open” to such a special session.
So, the next volley is to the governor. Walz can call a special session and could prove to Daudt & Co. that he is serious.
Frentz said in the past when leaders have agreed to a framework deal, and committee chairs on conference committees could not come to agreement on the details, the leaders take the issue back and settle it among themselves.
That has not happened yet. But leaders should take over if others cannot come to agreement.
The Building Trades resolution should provide some cover and support for both parties against their more extreme or unwilling-to-compromise elements.
The Building Trades group passed a resolution for a special session unanimously supported by about 200 of its members at the convention, said Tom Dicklich, executive director of the group.
Dicklich described the legislators saying they’re willing to come back and “finish their work.” The bonding bill and federal match for highway and construction projects are a big deal for the builders group that represents 70,000 union members across Minnesota in the building trades, with regional councils from Mankato to the Iron Range.
The document says the Building and Trades Council “resolves to ask the governor to call a special session” with the appropriate “whereas” phrases that include “whereas there was bipartisan agreement on a $1.4 billion bonding bill that will help all Minnesotans.”
The Building Trades resolutions contains other “whereas” recitations; including: “whereas the state has an historic surplus of over $ 9 billion dollars, and the state has an opportunity to provide $4 billion in tax relief; and the state needs to dedicate 100% of the auto parts sales tax to infrastructure; and whereas the Governor can address these issues by calling a special session.”
Readers may remember that Walz said he conceded to Republicans the idea of dedicating the auto parts sales tax.
The planets could be aligning for a special session on bonding and federal matching funds. Political gravity may pull legislators into that space. Never before, it seems, have so many groups with much to gain, from nursing homes to building trades, called for a special session.
Earlier political calculations may have changed with the primary results. Says Frentz: “I think things have changed; I think there’s more to gain by going back.”
Joe Spear is the managing editor of The Free Press. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on Twitter at @jfspear.
