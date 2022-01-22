Thumbs up to the growing number of Minnesota cities that have declared a climate emergency.
The cities are taking action to send a message to lawmakers ahead of the legislative session, as well as bringing more attention to the ongoing damage from climate change.
To date, 16 cities have made declarations, including Duluth, Grand Marais, Rochester, Minneapolis, St. Paul and Northfield. So far, no south-central Minnesota cities have joined the effort.
Grand Marais Mayor Jay DeCoux said his City Council made the declaration because the far northeastern community “has a lot to lose” from climate change. “This is too little, too late, but this is where we’re at,” he told the Star Tribune.
Signs of climate change in Minnesota are all around, from tornadoes in December to more severe droughts, heavier rains and wildfires.
Unfortunately, Congress and state legislatures have failed to act more aggressively to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Cities, banded together, can create a powerful force to take their own steps to reduce their carbon footprints and to put pressure on state and federal lawmakers.
Limited public access to trial
Thumbs down to the decision to limit public access to the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd.
The jury for the trial, in which Tou Thao, J. Kueng and Thomas Lane face charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights, was selected Thursday. The day before, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson rejected a challenge to the restrictions he issued on admission to the courtroom, citing the continuing pandemic.
Only four reporters will be allowed in the courtroom at a time. Other reporters, and the general public, will be limited to about 40 seats apiece in two overflow courtrooms, where they will watch a closed-circuit feed on monitors that will provide only limited views.
The state trials of Derek Chauvin in the Floyd killing, and of Kim Potter in the later death of Daunte Wright, also had limitations on courtroom attendance. But those trials were livestreamed. Under federal court rules, that was not an option for Magnuson.
On Friday Magnuson called off a planned closed hearing on evidence admissibility after prosecutors and media objected to the closure.
As we’ve said before, it is not enough for justice to be done. It must be seen to be done. Pandemic or no, Magnuson’s rulings limit the transparency and credibility of the trial.
She served with integrity
Thumbs up to the work of Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota’s infectious disease director. She announced this week she is retiring Feb. 2 after 30 years with the state Department of Health.
Ehresmann has been a top leader in the state’s response against COVID-19. She, along with Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, have been the trustworthy faces of a team whose nearly every waking moment has been focused on making Minnesotans as safe as possible during the pandemic. At media briefings Ehresmann supplied facts, data and answered every question as best she could in an approachable, straightforward manner. The epidemiologist even used her own elderly father’s actions as an example of what not to do during the pandemic. Thinking he was just getting a head cold, he made a brief visit to her family’s home, infecting them with COVID.
Although she has been in the spotlight consistently during the last two years, Ehresmann has had leading roles in many of Minnesota’s public health issues in recent decades, including the country’s largest measles outbreak in 2017, Ebola preparedness in 2014, the fungal meningitis investigation and response of 2012 and H1N1 pandemic response in 2009.
Ehresmann started as a student worker in the 1980s and now oversees 100 employees who monitor the spread of diseases. The residents of Minnesota have been well-served by Ehresmann and her team. She deserves appreciation for her excellent work helping us through public health outbreaks, especially the long-lasting COVID-19 pandemic.
