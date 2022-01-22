Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing during the afternoon. High 13F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low -9F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.