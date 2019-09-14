The city of Mankato and leaders of the Mankato Civic Center deserve a double thumbs up for landing one of the biggest musical acts in history with Bob Dylan scheduled to play Mankato Oct. 24.
Tickets were being swept up as they went on sale Friday with about 200 people lined up at the civic center ticket office and thousands more snapping up seats online. One diehard fan got to Mankato at 2 a.m. to wait for the ticket office to open.
Mankato will be the only Minnesota appearance on what is described as Dylan’s never-ending tour. Civic center Director Eric Jones said he and his team have been working for a long time to get Dylan back in Mankato and they finally succeeded.
Dylan last played Mankato in 1996 and devotees claimed it was one of the best shows they had ever seen. A YouTube video shows fans had free rein to hop up on stage, hug, kiss and dance with Dylan while the legendary songwriter took it all in stride.
While that’s not likely to be allowed again given the security needed in our dangerous country, we’re sure fans will welcome Dylan back with open arms and standing ovations.
Mankato has the corner on the market when it comes to attracting Nobel Prize winners. Dylan will be playing just a few blocks from the old Sinclair Lewis house on Broad Street. Lewis was the first American to win the Nobel Prize for Literature with his book Main Street written about small town life in Minnesota in the 1920s. Dylan was the first American songwriter to win the prize.
It’s a great win for Mankato as an entertainment city. How does it feel?
Truancy prevention
Thumbs up to Blue Earth County, County Attorney Pat McDermott and others for beefing up programs to fight truancy in schools.
The county, schools and social services have been focusing on truancy in the high schools and middle schools for a few years and are planning to ramp up efforts by pushing chronically truant students and their parents to find ways to address the problem without the child or parents ending up in court.
Students who miss too much school enter into a voluntary contract and have to attend weekly meetings, among other things, as human services works with the family to offer them services they may need. Students only end up in court if they repeatedly fail to follow through on the help offered them.
Repeated truancy is a key indicator of trouble ahead for students, from doing poorly in school and possibly dropping out, to more run-ins with the law in their futures.
A job well done
Thumbs up to the Vietnam Veterans of Southern Minnesota, which is disbanding after 35 years.
The organization was the force behind the Stoltzman Road memorial to the locals who died in that unpopular conflict. Its members sponsored a Mankato visit of a traveling replica of the Vietnam veterans memorial wall. They marched in parades and advocated for their fellow veterans.
Now the group has concluded that its is work done. It is folding as an active organization, although members plan to continue some of their social events, including its Last Man’s Club. They did well.
Editorial Board
Pridefest was awesome
PrideFest gets bigger and better every year! The parade was abundant with warm and welcoming people both walking and watching. It was awesome to be a part of it.
A shout out of special thanks to the mom who came to my rescue with baby wipes after my dog couldn’t hold back a poop in the middle of the parade on Riverfront!
Oh my, when I couldn’t get it picked up with one baggie I lifted my arms up and exclaimed, “What can I do? I can’t leave it in the street!”
An understanding woman came to my rescue with an entire pack of wipes for me. Mankato is full of great people!
Maria R. Larson
Mankato
